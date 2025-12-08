Dee’s Substack

My Opinion
2h

The vaccinated are ashamed that they fell for the propaganda pushed by MSM and government agencies

James Goodrich
1hEdited

The ACIP board the other day voted to take the Hepatitis B vax off the childhood schedule. This change was so drastically needed. Parents should always have the right to do what they think is best for their new born child, common sense in a truly free society. Funny how the mind works. As I listened to the ACIP meeting I thought how many babies yes didn’t get hepatitis B, but got autism? In just 1980 1 in 5000 children got autism which is still way too high. Now as we know 1 in 31 kids get it. It’s almost like the Covid shots, if you die from a heart attack, stoke, blood clots, etc. and you don’t get covid because you’re dead, does that make it a successful vaccine?

