My weekend at the hospital
Observations from a nurse
This was my weekend at the hospital.
Five + years and still, no accountability.
Why do the unvaccinated continue to seek justice for the vaccinated, who appear OK to just forget?
It seems to me, it should be the other way around…
Thank-you for responding,
Nurse Dee
The vaccinated are ashamed that they fell for the propaganda pushed by MSM and government agencies
The ACIP board the other day voted to take the Hepatitis B vax off the childhood schedule. This change was so drastically needed. Parents should always have the right to do what they think is best for their new born child, common sense in a truly free society. Funny how the mind works. As I listened to the ACIP meeting I thought how many babies yes didn’t get hepatitis B, but got autism? In just 1980 1 in 5000 children got autism which is still way too high. Now as we know 1 in 31 kids get it. It’s almost like the Covid shots, if you die from a heart attack, stoke, blood clots, etc. and you don’t get covid because you’re dead, does that make it a successful vaccine?