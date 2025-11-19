My first mother had preeclampsia (severe hypertension) requiring an emergency C/S, resulting in a preterm, NICU admission. Prior to Covid we would see this occasionally, now it’s very common. We could have 3-5 mothers with this condition on the floor anytime.

My second mother was readmitted from home with severe hypertension on Day 4 after giving birth. She had been discharged 2 days prior with normal blood pressure. Prior to Covid, I never observed this scenario. This happens a few times a month now.

And finally, my third mother started having severe spikes in blood pressure post eclampsia following the birth of her baby, the doctors didn’t want to discharge her, fearing she would result as a readmit. I never observed this before Covid. Delivery of the baby used to be considered the cure for preeclampsia or severe hypertension during pregnancy. Post-eclampsia is a new medical term to me.

Listed on their charts, all 3 mothers took 2 Covid Pfizer “vaccines” in 2021.

Based on the timing of the vaccines given and emergence of conditions, I can only drawn the conclusion that these vaccines are harmful for pregnant women and their babies. We had never seen so many previously, healthy young women develop problems with blood pressure, until the shots rolled out….

Nurse Dee

I’m not sure how long is long enough to not see the Covid shot side effects. In all three cases, 2 shots were given in 2021. These moms gave birth either last night or within the past week suggesting the spike stays..

Nurse Dee