This arrived at 6:00AM yesterday as I was trying to drive for my scheduled shift at the industrial medical complex. It was from my brother and looked like a suicide note.
Needless to say, upon arrival, I went straight to the chapel.
I am grateful I went to work despite the rough start, because I met a young mother with a baby in the NICU who needed support. She was told her toddler couldn’t see the baby because he was not vaccinated. And because her husband needed to watch the toddler and she had a c-section, someone needed to push her wheelchair to the NICU. She had been waiting hours. And so, I offered. During the walk, I told her how much I admired and agreed with her decision not to vaccinate her children, especially the Covid shot(s). Whatever the cost!
At first she seems a little startled, but then relaxed. I sensed her trust. My reward was observing her hold and cuddle the tiny, baby girl for the first time. Miracles of joy! God works in mysterious ways.
As for my brother, I asked God to bless him.
God Bless YOU,
Nurse Dee
No posts
God Bless you Dee 💝
bless you nurse Dee. If all nurses had done like you this world would be a whole lot healthier