I am grateful I went to work despite the rough start, because I met a young mother with a baby in the NICU who needed support. She was told her toddler couldn’t see the baby because he was not vaccinated. And because her husband needed to watch the toddler and she had a c-section, someone needed to push her wheelchair to the NICU. She had been waiting hours. And so, I offered. During the walk, I told her how much I admired and agreed with her decision not to vaccinate her children, especially the Covid shot(s).