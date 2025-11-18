mRNA 'vaccine' harms predicted
Observations from a nurse
A large conference was presented to the European Union. Clips were played giving warnings about how mRNA vaccines cause systemic problems and spread throughout the body. Pfizer was aware of these safety signals.
These fragments are systemically distributed to the heart and brain. The scientific community continues to be silent.
A quote by Martin Luther King Jr. was shared, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
Next John shares how the immune system works. By introducing mRNA/DNA fragments into a cell, foreign proteins are generated. The killer cells of the immune system label those cells for destruction.
This is based on science known for a long, long time, which seems to have been ignored. This is disappointing. Why it wasn’t acted on is the question…
Nurse Dee
There’s so much more to this controversy. It’s so easy to just look at control groups: the Amish, the Menonites. So why did drug manufacturers forget about them? They purposely did not want to identify people who never took the shot!
If you are a sitting juror in a trial and a group of witnesses gave their testimony which included several pieces of information, in fact they added additional information that proves the defendant is completely innocent, but then when cross examined, one by one, each piece of evidence they claimed proving the innocence of the defendants are completely proven to be lies,.The witnesses for the defense are proven to have lied again and again, and in the closing arguments the prosecution wheels in the dead bodies of the people that were harmed, the people who have suffered horrible adverse reactions, some in wheel chairs, and the families that had to bury their loved ones testified they were not allowed to visit their loved ones because of the defendants policies, you had seen this with your own eyes. To add insult to injury you yourself know many people harmed by the defendant. You quickly realize the defendant and all the people attached are evil greedy lying charlatans, you not only convict them you begin to extend their guilt to others that may or may not have been harmed by their actions because they were so evil and corrupt and they lied about everything. You see that absolute power absolutely corrupted them. Trust is completely broken. A whole open eyed generation will never again trust the defendants and anything they ever say or try to push. This is the mountain the medical establishment has to climb over, at least for me, to ever believe them again. They completely destroyed what was once a trusting integrity rich medical system. We are all jurors.