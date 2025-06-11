Share this postDee’s SubstackmRNA Pipeline-ModernaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoremRNA Pipeline-ModernaObservationsDee DeeJun 11, 202538Share this postDee’s SubstackmRNA Pipeline-ModernaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2112ShareLooks like they have a new mRNA vaccine being developed for every illness under the sun.Who is going to be taking these?Just wondering…Subscribe38Share this postDee’s SubstackmRNA Pipeline-ModernaCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2112SharePrevious
PAS Moi!!! (NOT Me!) I will never take another jab of ANYTHING again!
The sheep, (or at least those without Bells Palsy, Sepsis, Myocarditis, Pericarditis, Blood Clots, POTS, Cancer, or deadness),
will be queuing up in their hundreds to avail themselves of this new miracle cure (for the problems caused by the last miracle cure).