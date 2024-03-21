It does appear soon there will be an mRNA vaccine, treatment, and/or drug modality for every illness that exists. The list of Miracle Workers is not comprehensive, but gives an idea of how many companies are involved.

Could profit be the motive AGAIN?

A report issued last month by BCC Research projected the market for vaccines and therapeutics based on mRNA alone jumping from $46.7 billion this year—a figure that has already been surpassed by the two leading COVID-19 vaccines alone—to $101.3 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

mRNA vaccines and therapeutics have infinite potential based on the “success” of their predecessor…

These vaccines were developed in a record-breaking time of less than a year after the world was gripped with the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, causing hospitalizations and death. The development, approval, and manufacturing capabilities demonstrated by the makers of these vaccines has validated the mRNA platform as a safe and effective tool for vaccination.

Excuse me, safe and effective has come under significant scrutiny…

Miraculous Molecule: What Comes Next for mRNA? The mRNA method was expected to be faster and more flexible than previous technology, but it was less certain how the efficacy of these vaccines would compare. To the great benefit of people around the globe, data from clinical trials, and later in the general population, have decisively demonstrated their protective power against the virus causing COVID-19.

It has been determined the Covid vaccine was not effective in stopping transmission. In other words, the vaccine did not keep the vaccinated from getting sick, otherwise known as low efficacy .

What's Next? The Future of mRNA Vaccines for “Every Imaginable Infectious Disease”

It’s hard to get excited about curing every disease with a technology created by an industry that violates human rights.

Welcome to the mRNA Arms Race…