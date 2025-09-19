Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Wood's avatar
Donald Wood
7h

I just went to the Dr. yesterday and they are sure pushing the flu shot. They are all masked up. I asked them why and they said flu and Covid are getting bad. The nurse who did my vitals, I told they were of little or no value, she said she knew and shrugged. I guess they are using scare tactics again to sell more poison. Well it work?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Dee Dee and others
djean111's avatar
djean111
6hEdited

The jab is doing exactly what bill gates wants it to do. Sadly, for him, not enough folks were compliant. I am sure that is being addressed. Gates used to be pretty open about wanting to be able to wand people in order to be able to deny the non-jabbed entrance to transportation, stores, and events.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dee Dee and others
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture