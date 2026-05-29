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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
1d

Speaking as a forcibly retired physician due to my unw to comply with the dangerous COVID Vaccine protocols and mandates I alternate between disgust at my colleagues willingness to risk harm to their patients and sympathy for their predicament as employed physicians with families to feedwho ultimately must do what they are told or lose their jobs.

I have no such ambivalence regarding my total disgust at Fauci & the other PTB who are responsible for implementing the Diktats

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
1d

My own experience tells me this.

Friends, family members and neighbors of all ages are still dying and being diagnosed with deadly diseases at an alarming rate. Yet they all want to blame it on everything else except the bioweapon shots.

Even the hard core vaccine believers say, it can’t be the vaccines because nothing really bad has happened to me, while I think to myself, yet !!!

In my neighborhood alone three of my vaccinated neighbor's I knew personally seemed just fine. In the last eight months they were all fond dead in their homes sitting in a chair or lying in their beds.

In my mind it’s not over bye a long shot !!!

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