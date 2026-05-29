As soon as I enter the hospital at the beginning of my shift, I hear what can only be described as, the new-normal; alarms blasting from overhead, “rapid response” and “stroke alert”. People are dying at an alarming rate following the Covid injections.

I also continue to monitor the distressing situation of pre-eclampsia/PIH necessitating emergency C/Sections and NICU admissions among previously, healthy women who took the shots.

I continue sharing my concerns with co-workers and family, about how we never saw this before the “vaccines”, but very few respond. However, everyone agrees we have a new pandemic of Pregnancy Induced Hypertension, but there is a lot of head scratching as to “why”…

We never gave “vaccines” to those who had natural immunity before. We always asked, “Have you had the Chicken Pox”? If the answer was, “yes”, we didn’t give the “vaccine”. But someone decided during Covid (the WHO, Bill Gates, Fauci, Epstein, etc…) that natural immunity not only didn’t matter, but it didn’t even exist.

Still, health care professionals said very little.

So of-course people’s immune systems are not functioning. I know people who have taken 6 Covid shots. They either look like shriveled raisins or have become obese.

I agree with you Dr. McMillan and want you to know, I am NOT just “moving on”. What they did was so egregious…the world will never be able to recover and there will be no peace, until there is an admission of wrong doing, these “vaccines” are pulled from the market, and there is justice for the injured and dead.

Thank-you for your video and all you do!

Nurse Dee,