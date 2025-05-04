CDC recommends,
Vaccination in every pregnancy offers best protection
CDC recommends that pregnant women get Tdap during the 27th through 36th week of each pregnancy, preferably during the earlier part of this time period.
Safety
Tdap is very safe for pregnant women and their babies. Getting vaccinated during pregnancy won't increase risk for pregnancy complications.
https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/vaccines/tdap-vaccination-during-pregnancy.html
Effin tired of baffled doctors. Do your effin job or get your incompetent ass the hell out of the profession of “caring” for people. We could do with a lot less “care” from evil greedy pediatricians and colluding doctors.
It's almost as if they're trying to reduce the population for some reason.