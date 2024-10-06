Company targeted 12-18 year olds through WhatsApp with payments of 1,500 pounds or $1,968. Moderna’s been rebuked by regulators and ordered to pay 14,000 pounds or $18,376. Despite Moderna making 6.8 Billion dollars in 2023.

Moderna representative sent a WhatsApp message offering 1,500 pounds to children to be subject in Covid booster trials. It’s called the NextCove trial. The offer was made by an pediatrician from an unnamed NHS trust.

He ends with a sobering message about the consequences of offering money in exchange for experimentation on children.

So there you go, when I first heard that I thought, “no, it can’t possibly be”. It’s completely true. And you know, 1500 pounds if you haven’t got it, is a lot of money. Parents maybe tempted to expose their children to the risks of a trial because of that money, for the good of the family. If you haven’t got it, it’s one heck of a lot of cash!

So that’s the story, sadly true. Hopefully someone will sort this out pretty soon. But don’t hold your breath.