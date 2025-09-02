Mississippi Declares Public Health Emergency as Infant Deaths Skyrocket

Frank Bergman

September 2, 2025 - 12:23 pm

Mississippi health officials have declared a statewide public health emergency after releasing shocking new data showing the state’s infant mortality rate has skyrocketed to its worst level in more than ten years.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 9.7 infants died for every 1,000 live births in 2024.

The figure is nearly double the most recent national average of 5.6 deaths per 1,000.

Since 2014, more than 3,500 Mississippi infants have died before reaching their first birthday.

“This is devastating,” said State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney.

“Every single infant loss represents a family devastated, a community impacted, and a future cut short.

“We cannot and will not accept these numbers as our reality.”

The crisis in Mississippi mirrors disturbing patterns in plunging birth rates and soaring deaths among infants and young children being reported globally.

Multiple studies, including peer-reviewed analyses from South Korea and Europe, have flagged rising red flags about increased neonatal deaths and pregnancy complications linked to the Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Last month, Slay News covered findings from international researchers who warned of a surge in stillbirths, miscarriages, and infant mortality coinciding with mass Covid “vaccination” campaigns among women of childbearing age.

Mississippi isn’t alone, however.

Even in states with major hospital systems, mortality rates among young children are on the rise.

In Boston, infants continue to die at alarming rates, despite world-class hospital facilities.

The official line blames poverty, lack of access, and systemic inequities.

However, independent scientists point to another factor public health agencies refuse to confront: the persistence of mRNA “vaccine” sequences in placentas, breast milk, and even newborns.

This issue is something top genomics expert Dr. Kevin McKernan recently blew the whistle on.

If toxic spike protein production and DNA contamination from Covid shots can cross the placental barrier, as multiple studies have now shown, how much of today’s “mystery” rise in infant deaths is really vaccine-related?

Mississippi’s declaration allows the state to mobilize resources faster, expanding prenatal services, building regional obstetric networks, and strengthening community outreach programs.

Officials say the leading causes remain congenital defects, prematurity, low birthweight, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

But with unexplained spikes in mortality, the crisis raises far deeper questions.

“This is a novel and necessary step,” said Dr. Michael Warren of March of Dimes.

“It elevates infant mortality to the level of urgent crisis response — which it truly is.”

Mississippi’s struggle is a grim reminder that infant mortality is more than a statistic.

From vaccine-linked miscarriages and stillbirths, to unexplained surges in “sudden infant death,” the patterns are too consistent to ignore.

Public health officials may cite poverty and access, but the timing of the spike, coinciding with the rollout of mRNA shots to pregnant women, tells another story.

As Dr. McKernan warned: “If it’s in the placenta, it’s probably getting into the newborn.”

Mississippi’s emergency declaration may finally force the country to face a question the CDC and Big Pharma have been desperate to bury, as the public demands answers on whether the experimental vaccines are playing a hidden role in America’s rising infant death crisis.

https://slaynews.com/news/mississippi-declares-public-health-emergency-infant-deaths-skyrocket/