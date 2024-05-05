This is no joke. My neighbors who took the jabs LOOK LIKE THIS.
I should add these are the same people who turned their backs and walked away, when I told them there was NO PANDEMIC (2020).
I wonder if they even notice or just think this is the normal aging process…
Covid shots guaranteed to work faster than crystal meth!
I’m looking on singles sites. Everyone I meet and talk to, eventually tell me they got The Shot.
Honestly cannot believe the madness that has been normalized 😥