Here is a example of how trust was lost in medicine, science, and institutions, lest we forget …

Mayo Clinic Minute: Study shows masks can prevent COVID-19 Jason Howland July 29, 2021 Mayo Clinic researchers recently published a study that shows the proper use of masks reduces the spread of respiratory droplets. The findings strongly support the protective value and effectiveness of widespread mask use and maintaining physical distance in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-study-shows-masks-can-prevent-covid-19/

Yep, sure looks like mask containment to me…

“Believe none of what you hear, and only half of what you see.”

- BENJAMIN FRANKLIN