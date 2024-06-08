Here is a example of how trust was lost in medicine, science, and institutions, lest we forget…
Mayo Clinic Minute: Study shows masks can prevent COVID-19
July 29, 2021
Mayo Clinic researchers recently published a study that shows the proper use of masks reduces the spread of respiratory droplets. The findings strongly support the protective value and effectiveness of widespread mask use and maintaining physical distance in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-study-shows-masks-can-prevent-covid-19/
Yep, sure looks like mask containment to me…
“Believe none of what you hear, and only half of what you see.”
With this known (& it's not exactly new info) it amazes me still how the Asian Culture remains sold on the consistent use of > not only that, if you find yourself visiting and choose not to wear a face diaper (in some cases it's still required) you will get countless unfavorable looks and in some cases not treated very well by street Vendors & or other establishments you want to support with the Western dollar
Wearing a mask to stop covid is akin
To stopping mosquitos with a chain link fence!