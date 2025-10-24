This happened over the weekend.
After speaking with this mother and listening to her recount the horror, I looked at the vaccine status on the chart. She took 3 Moderna Covid shots in 2021.
In order to stop the bleeding, her uterus had to be removed, so she will never be able to have another baby.
Only a psychopath would concoct a shot to cause so much horror and pain while pushing it as ‘safe & effective’.
Enough is enough…
Nurse Dee
Worse even than placental ischemia!
Thanks Dee. -- Frightening! - Sent this out to a few people with young children and a few grandparents of young children.