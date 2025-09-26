Massive EU Study Confirms mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause Serious Side Effects in Children

Frank Bergman

September 26, 2025 - 12:22 pm

A massive new study has confirmed what leading experts have been warning about for years, as official data from the European Union has confirmed that Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid mRNA “vaccines” caused huge waves of serious adverse reactions in children.

Yet, despite the troubling findings, establishment scientists are trying to spin the numbers to make the injections appear “safe.”

The study was led by Dr. Grzegorz Nazar of the Medical University of Gdańsk.

The findings of the study were published in the MDPI medical journal.

During their study, the team of researchers analyzed over 37 million pediatric Covid “vaccine” doses administered across the European Union (EU) between December 2020 and October 2023.

The results show that thousands of cases of serious adverse drug reactions (SADRs) in children, ranging from neurological damage to myocarditis, were reported.

Researchers reported that the overall rate of serious reactions was just 0.57%.

On paper, they call that “rare.”

However, in reality, 0.57% translates to 5,700 children per million, or 570,000 per 100M doses.

This is an alarming figure when scaled to the hundreds of millions of children who were “vaccinated” globally.

This kind of statistical framing is exactly how regulators and drug companies downplay the danger.

By labeling half a percent as “rare,” they hide the reality that hundreds of thousands of children have suffered devastating injuries from injections they never needed.

Alarming Findings Buried in the Study

The most commonly reported adverse events were neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal issues.

Among the most disturbing were:

• Myocarditis: Particularly in adolescent boys, often appearing within 14 days of injection, with symptoms like chest pain and difficulty breathing.

• Neurocardiogenic events: Fainting, dizziness, and heart rhythm disturbances.

• Headaches and dyspnea (shortness of breath): Consistently reported across both Pfizer and Moderna products.

The authors admit the signals are “clinically important” but downplay them as consistent with earlier surveillance data.

In other words, regulators have known about these dangers from the beginning and kept going anyway.

Data Manipulation Exposed

The study uses what it calls “adjusted per-million reports” to normalize the data and claims spontaneous reporting systems like EudraVigilance cannot prove causality.

But this is exactly how public health bureaucrats bury “vaccine” injuries:

• Under-reporting: Spontaneous systems capture only a fraction of real-world cases.

• Statistical smoothing: Converting real harm into percentages that appear “rare.”

• Dose imbalance: With far more Pfizer doses given than Moderna, comparisons are intentionally muddied.

The result is a carefully massaged narrative that “vaccines” remain “safe,” even while admitting to thousands of severe injuries.

Risk vs. Benefit

The elephant in the room remains, as COVID-19 poses almost no serious threat to healthy children.

Yet millions were injected under government and media pressure.

Now the data shows the “cure” was worse than the disease.

Instead of transparency, officials continue to hide behind semantics and statistical tricks.

But when 570,000 children out of 100 million doses suffer severe harm, the truth is undeniable.

The risks far outweigh the benefits.

https://slaynews.com/news/massive-eu-study-confirms-mrna-vaccines-cause-serious-side-effects-children/