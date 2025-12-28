We’ve all read or watched documentaries about Jonestown and how the charismatic leader Jim Jones, was able to psychologically condition his cult followers into committing mass suicide by drinking Kool-aid spiked with cyanide. Those who refused were forcibly injected with the poison. Jim was found dead with a gun shot wound to his head.

There are many comparisons between Covid-19 and what happened in Jonestown. The people were once again, promised safety in exchange for loyalty. Fauci was the science. Instead of Kool-aid, “vaccines” were filled with a “spiked protein” and given on a world wide scale for a supposed pandemic, resulting in massive injury & death. To this day, there has been no justice and Fauci remains free, while the media continues covering-up the crimes. Anyone who questions the narrative is called a “misinformation spreader” and receives the silent treatment when speaking publicly.

Interesting how the term Spiked is used in both cases…and denial means death.

Eyes wide open…

Nurse Dee