Mass Murderers, Jim Jones and Anthony Fauci
Observations from a nurse
We’ve all read or watched documentaries about Jonestown and how the charismatic leader Jim Jones, was able to psychologically condition his cult followers into committing mass suicide by drinking Kool-aid spiked with cyanide. Those who refused were forcibly injected with the poison. Jim was found dead with a gun shot wound to his head.
There are many comparisons between Covid-19 and what happened in Jonestown. The people were once again, promised safety in exchange for loyalty. Fauci was the science. Instead of Kool-aid, “vaccines” were filled with a “spiked protein” and given on a world wide scale for a supposed pandemic, resulting in massive injury & death. To this day, there has been no justice and Fauci remains free, while the media continues covering-up the crimes. Anyone who questions the narrative is called a “misinformation spreader” and receives the silent treatment when speaking publicly.
Interesting how the term Spiked is used in both cases…and denial means death.
Eyes wide open…
Nurse Dee
A difference is that the folks who followed Jim Jones mostly chose to do so, whereas Fauci was able to impose his will on people who wanted to keep their jobs or continue their "educations."
Difference is Fauci’s crimes were conspired with pharma, Gov and media.