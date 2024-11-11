Before Covid, it was widely accepted within the medical community to wear a mask for these two reasons:
People who are immunocompromised (need protection) or physically sick (protecting others).
Today masks have come to represent a variety of psychological disorders, falling under the new diagnosis of,
Mask Derangement Syndrome…
Considering that contagion to this very day has never been proven... There really is no reason to wear a mask at all - unless there is unhealthy debris in the air. The only time I have ever worn a mask is to scoop the kitty litter. Even through the "covid" scam.
I see mask wearers as advertising their stupidity, allows me to avoid them.