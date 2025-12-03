Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Fauci Prosecuted for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ After Pardon Revoked

Frank Bergman

December 2, 2025 - 12:22 pm

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding that Dr. Anthony Fauci be prosecuted for “crimes against humanity” after President Donald Trump revoked the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director’s “preemptive pardon.”

Greene is calling for full accountability after Trump stunned Washington, D.C., by nullifying all “autopen-signed” pardons issued under former President Joe Biden.

The move was a sweeping order that revoked all official documents signed by Biden’s autopen, as Slay News reported.

Trump also warned Biden that if he claims he gave authorization for the autopen signatures, the former president will face perjury charges.

In response, Greene called for the prosecution of Fauci, declaring that Biden’s now-voided autopen actions should open the door to long-overdue justice.

The outgoing Georgia Republican wrote:

“If Autopen Pardons are repealed, then prosecute Fauci for crimes against humanity.”

Greene’s fiery statement came just hours after Trump publicly wiped out Biden’s mass-signed documents.

Trump revealed that “approximately 92% of them” were produced by Biden’s handlers and signed using an autopen without his knowledge.

An autopen is a mechanical signing device that can only be used with the president’s explicit authorization.

However, the device has long been criticized for enabling unaccountable government actions conducted by faceless, unelected bureaucrats.

Trump’s declaration was blunt and direct:

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.”

The announcement detonated across social media, where users immediately began asking who, exactly, is now exposed legally.

Many questioned whether high-profile political figures who benefited from Biden-era pardons could now face prosecution.

Names circulating online included members of the J6 Committee, Gen. Mark Milley, and a slew of other officials linked to controversies during Biden’s presidency.

WATCH:

Trump to Void All Official Documents Signed with Biden’s Autopen

Dr. Anthony Fauci quickly became the central figure in the public’s demand for accountability.

For years, critics have accused him of manipulating government power, suppressing dissent, and participating in secrecy around major federal decisions.

With Biden-era pardons evaporating, many now say Fauci is finally within reach of real legal scrutiny.

One statement recirculated widely came from Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, who argued that Fauci oversaw a sweeping effort to conceal critical information.

Makary is accusing Fauci of overseeing a “massive cover-up” of illegal gain-of-function research during his time as NIAID director.

However, Makary warns that “very few people realize” how deep Fauci’s alleged corruption goes.

With Trump’s action resetting the legal landscape, the stakes have changed dramatically.

For the first time in years, previously protected officials may be vulnerable, and critics are calling for investigations, indictments, and full transparency.

Whether Fauci or anyone else will actually face prosecution remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Trump’s autopen reversal has cracked open a political fault line, and the demand for accountability is only growing sharper.

https://slaynews.com/news/marjorie-taylor-greene-demands-fauci-prosecuted-crimes-against-humanity-pardon-revoked/