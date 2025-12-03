Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Fauci Prosecuted for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ After Pardon Revoked
Observations from a nurse
Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Fauci Prosecuted for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ After Pardon Revoked
December 2, 2025 - 12:22 pm
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding that Dr. Anthony Fauci be prosecuted for “crimes against humanity” after President Donald Trump revoked the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director’s “preemptive pardon.”
Greene is calling for full accountability after Trump stunned Washington, D.C., by nullifying all “autopen-signed” pardons issued under former President Joe Biden.
The move was a sweeping order that revoked all official documents signed by Biden’s autopen, as Slay News reported.
Trump also warned Biden that if he claims he gave authorization for the autopen signatures, the former president will face perjury charges.
In response, Greene called for the prosecution of Fauci, declaring that Biden’s now-voided autopen actions should open the door to long-overdue justice.
The outgoing Georgia Republican wrote:
“If Autopen Pardons are repealed, then prosecute Fauci for crimes against humanity.”
Greene’s fiery statement came just hours after Trump publicly wiped out Biden’s mass-signed documents.
Trump revealed that “approximately 92% of them” were produced by Biden’s handlers and signed using an autopen without his knowledge.
An autopen is a mechanical signing device that can only be used with the president’s explicit authorization.
However, the device has long been criticized for enabling unaccountable government actions conducted by faceless, unelected bureaucrats.
Trump’s declaration was blunt and direct:
“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect.
“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States.”
The announcement detonated across social media, where users immediately began asking who, exactly, is now exposed legally.
Many questioned whether high-profile political figures who benefited from Biden-era pardons could now face prosecution.
Names circulating online included members of the J6 Committee, Gen. Mark Milley, and a slew of other officials linked to controversies during Biden’s presidency.
WATCH:
Trump to Void All Official Documents Signed with Biden’s Autopen
Dr. Anthony Fauci quickly became the central figure in the public’s demand for accountability.
For years, critics have accused him of manipulating government power, suppressing dissent, and participating in secrecy around major federal decisions.
With Biden-era pardons evaporating, many now say Fauci is finally within reach of real legal scrutiny.
One statement recirculated widely came from Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, who argued that Fauci oversaw a sweeping effort to conceal critical information.
Makary is accusing Fauci of overseeing a “massive cover-up” of illegal gain-of-function research during his time as NIAID director.
However, Makary warns that “very few people realize” how deep Fauci’s alleged corruption goes.
With Trump’s action resetting the legal landscape, the stakes have changed dramatically.
For the first time in years, previously protected officials may be vulnerable, and critics are calling for investigations, indictments, and full transparency.
Whether Fauci or anyone else will actually face prosecution remains to be seen.
Nevertheless, Trump’s autopen reversal has cracked open a political fault line, and the demand for accountability is only growing sharper.
https://slaynews.com/news/marjorie-taylor-greene-demands-fauci-prosecuted-crimes-against-humanity-pardon-revoked/
Gallows Pole
Brother, you get me some silver?
Did you get a little gold?
What did you bring me, my brother, to keep me from the gallows pole?
Brother, I brought you some silver, yeah
I brought a little gold
I brought a little of everything to keep you from the gallows pole
Yes, I brought you to keep you from the gallows pole
Songwriters: Jimmy Page / Robert Anthony Plant
Gallows Pole lyrics © Succubus Music Ltd., Sons Of Einion Publishing, Flames Of Albion Music, Inc.
There will be no restoration of faith in healthcare until there is justice for the people who have been injured, died and continue dying from the Covid Vax. No amount of silence, internet censorship, name calling (conspiracy theorist), or pardoning pen will cover these crimes against humanity.
See-saw Marjery Daw
Gotta swing
Nurse Dee
Also 'crimes against Beagle puppies'... for that matter!
I wanted to start with the senate sitting on almost 50 of Trumps nominations for federal district judges, if you know what I’m getting at. Where were all the federal district judges stopping the prosecution of Trump? Crickets. It was all put on Trump, Trumps money, and Trumps lawyers. Funny cases against him went to trial. Why hasn’t the house acted, impeach these judges, legislation to stop this judicial overruling the executive. They’re lazy or they want Trump to fail! Let’s look at Comey and L.James, brushed. Over 10 months and not one perp walk, not one court case, certainly not one conviction. By this time during the Biden regime thousands were in prison, special prosecutors taking shape, indictments, arrests. I hate to be a downer but on the legal front will anyone ever face justice?
I’d love to see Fauci and others behind bars but you know a federal district court judge is going to place an injunction and block this order and then the clock begins to tick. A positive note would be discovery if the Supreme Court takes this up and somehow quickly finds for Trump. Either way it’s going to take a long time. This again shows how important the mid terms are.