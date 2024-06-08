Man just released from federal prison mocks Fauci during Covid House Hearing
Observations from a nurse
Released from federal prison just 2 weeks ago after serving 3 years for his role in the Jan 6th attack on the capital.
He was later ordered out of the hearing shouting “Fauci belongs in prison”.
It was first come first serve getting into the hearing, whoever showed up first was let in and seated.
Fauci’s response:
What is somebody like THAT doing at a hearing about Covid?
Loved every face he made during Rat Fauci’s responses. 🤣🤣❤️❤️
Bahahahah straight gold!