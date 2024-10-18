As a nurse, I had always heard, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis was death and soon. However, I met this man once a few years back, and he told me the strangest thing. He said he had cured himself of pancreatic cancer by juicing the raw, cruciferous vegetables, broccoli and cauliflower twice a day (stems included).
He was alive to tell it and had no reason to lie.
This man was a city inspector called to evaluate a haunted house I was renting (save that for another time).
He had refused chemo and self-treated with nutrition.
Something I had never heard of before, being indoctrinated by the medical industrial complex…
Several years ago I read a booklet written by a nurse who has cured her husband from cancer with nothing but green vegetable juices. There are also the Budwig and Moerman protocols, both of them cured several patients given up by regular medicine. Both are vegetarian.
