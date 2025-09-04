Major Study: Covid ‘Vaccines’ Were ‘Deliberately Engineered’ to Cause ‘Unprecedented Levels’ of Death

Frank Bergman

September 1, 2025 - 12:22 pm

A bombshell new peer-reviewed study has dropped a hammer on the official Covid narrative, concluding that both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the mRNA “vaccines” share “deliberately engineered” features consistent with gain-of-function biological weapons research.

The researchers behind the study warn that the mRNA injections have caused “unprecedented levels of morbidity and mortality.”

The study’s paper was authored by 11 scientific and legal experts.

It was published in the prestigious Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The paper argues that the genetic signatures of SARS-CoV-2, and the dangerous spike protein it shares with the vaccines, “represent a violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.”

The study lays out what many have long suspected but few dared to say: COVID-19 was not a natural accident, and the vaccine rollout only deepened the harm.

“Far from benign, these vaccines have unleashed profound harm, disrupting nearly every system of the human body and contributing to unprecedented levels of morbidity and mortality,” the paper states.

Lead author Dr. Andrew Zywiec did not mince words:

“The systemic toxicity unleashed by these interventions, manifesting as autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular devastation, aggressive cancers, and catastrophic reproductive harms, represents not merely a public health failure but a profound betrayal of trust.”

The paper details a cascade of harms linked to the vaccines, from “autoimmune diseases and cardiovascular catastrophes to pregnancy complications and aggressive cancers.”

Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., who has filed suit to prohibit mRNA “vaccines” in Florida, called the study historic:

“This is the first peer-reviewed journal article stating that both Covid and the Covid injections violate the Biological Weapons Convention and that both COVID-19 and the Covid injections are biological weapons.”

The authors identify multiple red flags in the SARS-CoV-2 genome, including the notorious furin cleavage site, absent in nature but known to “enhance infectivity” in engineered viruses.

The paper cites military scientists who previously described SARS-CoV-2 as containing “evidence of manipulation” that makes it an “attractive pathogen.”

According to the authors, these manipulations were not just reckless science; they were illegal under the 1975 Biological Weapons Convention.

The study directly accuses former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. intelligence officials of concealing the engineered origins of the virus.

It points to Project DEFUSE, a 2018 EcoHealth Alliance proposal to DARPA that outlined creating coronaviruses with features eerily similar to SARS-CoV-2, including the furin cleavage site.

While DARPA rejected the proposal, EcoHealth and Wuhan collaborators allegedly pursued the experiments with other funding.

The paper highlights the now-infamous Feb. 1, 2020, Fauci call with top virologists.

Some of those virologists admitted that the virus looked engineered before co-authoring the widely cited “Proximal Origin” paper claiming the opposite.

That paper, the study notes, became one of the most cited publications of 2020 and was used worldwide to suppress the lab-leak theory.

“The deliberate concealment of critical genomic features delayed public awareness and pandemic mitigation efforts, potentially allowing wider spread and more deaths,” the authors state.

Perhaps the most disturbing claim is that the spike protein from the mRNA injections doesn’t just vanish after 48 hours, as promised.

The study cites evidence of spike protein and vaccine nucleic acids lingering in the body for months, even years, detected in heart tissue, blood plasma, placentas, breast milk, and now even tumors.

“Prolonged protein expression, exemplified by S1 spike protein detection more than 700 days post-Covid vaccination, underscores the potential for irreversible harm,” the authors warn.

Military data cited in the paper show alarming spikes in myocarditis (151%), pulmonary embolism (43%), ovarian dysfunction (35%), and multiple cancers following the “vaccine” rollout.

The paper lands just as HHS pulled broad authorization for Covid “vaccines” and canceled nearly $500 million in mRNA research contracts.

Its conclusion is blunt:

“The surge in autoimmune diseases, aggressive cancers, pregnancy losses, cardiovascular fatalities, societal fragmentation, and the looming risks of advanced mRNA platforms demand an immediate halt to mRNA vaccine and biologic use, comprehensive investigations into the motives behind this unprecedented violation of public trust, and robust measures to restore safe therapeutics and ethical public health practices.”

Co-author Dr. Irene Mavrakakis went further, demanding:

“Complete recall of all COVID-19 vaccines and biologics and a moratorium on all mRNA biologics,” along with the criminal prosecution of decision-makers who “were criminally negligent and failed in their duties.”

She added that vaccine manufacturers must lose the liability shields granted under federal law.

This study represents the most direct challenge yet to the official Covid narrative.

It doesn’t just question safety, it raises the possibility that both the virus and the “vaccines” were products of deliberate engineering, with catastrophic consequences.

And the authors are clear, warning the public that the damage is ongoing, and the truth can no longer be ignored.

