Dr. Phillip McMillian says, “You have 2 sides of the puzzle here. On one side you have some people who say long covid is because of the vaccine. I can guarantee you from a scientific perspective that is not accurate. Many people had long Covid before vaccines came out. So infection can definitely cause long Covid on it’s own. So, what the problem is is what happens to the people who get long Covid-like systems from being just vaccinated? Very often this is ignored. Some people don’t realize this happened. Because if they say it too loudly, they will be criticized by the unvaccinated for getting vaccinated, and they’ll be criticized by the vaccinated that they are making it up. And so very often, you don’t hear about these people but there are a lot of them”.

We were told the vaccines injected instructions of how to make the spike protein in our body, therefore we would build antibodies and be protected when confronted with the real virus. HOWEVER, that is not what I observed.

My conclusion based on observations is, the vaccines caused Covid.

I guess it’s possible the real Covid virus at the beginning was so mild we didn’t notice it. Then, after a person got the shot, they immediately caught the disease. In which case the shots lowered the immune systems and were a complete failure.

But it looked like to me, most people were OK until the shots came out. And the shots made the person sick with respiratory systems, who then transmitted the illness to those around them. I had MANY new mothers share this scenario. Their husband was forced to take it while mom declined. Then he became ill with respiratory systems and they got sick too.

I do not believe this phenomena has been examined or even considered because every time I mentioned it, most people said nothing and just walked away.

One other thing. When there were adverse reactions, such as uterine hemorrhaging immediately following the shot, the response was, “not related”.

I thought science was suppose to help explain observations…

Nurse Dee