The perfect solution for any government to get rid of undesirables.
Say they have Covid, lock them up, report they died.
And that’s what happened in some places, where no one escaped to tell.
The ultimate goal for all places, next time…
Never Comply or Die
You are changing people’s belief systems. Which are changing because they have to change.
Importantly, the subtext of every conversation with Pro-Vaxxers is:
“ What were you not willing to believe about the coordinated Covid response that you now realize is, and always was, true ? “
Followed by:
“ Is there anything I’m telling you today, that you are not willing to believe, today? “
What a nightmarish place and time we're in. They figured out a way to get rid of the unwanted, who are usually the vulnerable, the ones who can't or won't speak up or fight.
God saw it and sees still. He doesn't forget!