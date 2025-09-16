A recent encounter with a doctor included my expression of concern related to fetal loss and the Covid vaccine. I explained how the mothers who took the vaccine are suffering fetal loss. His response, “Are you sure the deaths aren’t cause by the VIRUS”?

My response, “Well if they caught the virus after receiving the vaccine, the vaccine isn’t working, in which case we shouldn’t be recommending it”.

Nodding in agreement he says nothing.

The spike crosses the blood brain barrier and many who took it, especially the doctors appeared to be lobotomized.

Maybe the mask has caused permanent brain damage.

Covid vaccine, a modern day lobotomy…

MAYDAY, the healthcare system is broken.

Nurse Dee



