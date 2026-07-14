Sen. Lindsey Graham, known for his passionate advocacy of Big Pharma, Israel, and the military industrial complex, has died after a “brief and sudden illness” following his fourteenth COVID-19 booster. He was 71.

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/lindsey-graham-dies-suddenly-after-14th-covid-booster/

Who can get a 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine?

Everyone 6 months old and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine this year. You can choose to receive a vaccine based on your personal preferences and values. You shouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine if you have certain medical contraindications, such as an allergy to one or more of the vaccine ingredients.

Which vaccines are available?

Updated COVID-19 vaccines are available from Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax. All the vaccines are formulated to target the JN.1 Omicron subvariant, specifically the LP.8.1 lineage, which is currently the most common strain circulating in our communities.

The Moderna vaccine is available for people 6 months of age and older, the Pfizer vaccine is available for people ages 5 and older, and the Novavax vaccine is available for people ages 12 and older.

How many vaccine doses do you need?

Most people will only need one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this respiratory season, usually given at least eight weeks after their previous vaccine. The following are people who may need more than one dose.

Children between 6 months and 2 years old will need two doses if they’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine before.

Children between 6 months and 2 years old who only received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine may need two doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the first can be 4-8 weeks after their Pfizer vaccine.

People 65 years old and older are eligible for two doses, ideally given 6 months apart.

People who are moderately to severely immunocompromised who have never been vaccinated against COVID-19 should complete an initial three-dose series and then receive one extra dose 6 months later. For those who have started but not finished an initial series, the number of additional doses to complete the series will vary by how many doses they’ve received, their age and the type of vaccine they already received. Additional doses may also be approved by a doctor.

When can I get a 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine?

If you choose to get vaccinated, it’s a good idea to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can for the best protection. You can get the vaccine at a local pharmacy or clinic, though availability may vary. Please note, however, that pharmacies in Minnesota can’t vaccinate children under 3 years old.

https://www.healthpartners.com/blog/covid-19-vaccine-doses/