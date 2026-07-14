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Steve's avatar
Steve
6d

I can’t get it because I’m allergic to communism, stupidity, and poison.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6dEdited

As colleague after colleague comes out to state what a wonderful man Lindsey Graham was, all of them exempting themselves from the shot, the silence about what caused his death is deafening. The more things change the more they stay the same. Their silence of the truth is not kindness, their silence is consent. Will DC ever be truthful about what they did to this world? Will anyone ever be held accountable?

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