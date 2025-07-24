It’s not exactly easy or fun to live without trusting anyone and maybe I wouldn’t go that far.
But…as far as the government, medical establishment, and governing institutions, if I had to sum up the most importance lesson I learned from COVID it would be…
Do Not Trust!
Please share your most importance lesson.
I think it was President Reagan that said.
Trust then verify.
It might be better to say,
Verify then trust !!!
I haven't trusted the pHARMa/mediKILL system for a long while.
And work to solve for that system with the help of All who, too, are sick of the mess the moneyed psychopaths in control are creating here on Our planet.
My humble latest:
Love always!