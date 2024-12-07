It takes an act of violence in The Big Apple for people to take a look at the big fraud that was going on with the cold blooded UnitedHealthcare.
While refusing to pay for older people’s fall and strokes, while CEO Brian Thompson reported $281 billion dollars in revenue from one year. Then there is a recorded message between 2 employees laughing about denying an ulcerative colitis patient treatment.
DISGUSTING!
Discussion about this post
No posts
KARMA has a funny way of biting the ARSES OF SATANIC SCUMBAGS----Thomson maybe found that out----TOO LATE CHUMP!
Murder is wrong to justify anything. He will answer to God for his crimes. I do think when you live this kind of life he set himself up for what happened to him though. Think of the crimes all our leaders are committing!