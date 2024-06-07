This was a conversation held today between myself and a California RN. She works on the phone answering insurance questions, so she missed the front line horror show. However, even with that excuse, we must acknowledge there is a group of severely brainwashed nurses living in La La Land. She accepted the nonsensical measures that created fear and caused death as “mistakes”. She actually believes we learned something and claimed, “We Passed”! Her final statement was both shocking and unbelievable. Her words, “So, now we’re better prepared for the next one”.
Beware of the brainwashed Valley Girls,
Gag me with a spoon!
California makes them dumb
