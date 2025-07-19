Hello everyone,

This is your HHS secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I want to speak to you today about a controversial issue that could directly impact you or your family during a global health emergency. Last year the world’s health organization’s governing body made some far-reaching amendments to it’s international health regulations, otherwise known as the “IHR Regulations”. These regulations establish the legal framework that gives countries rights and responsibilities for managing public health events with global impact.

The deadline to reject these amendments is next week and we are rejecting them. So I’d like to explain to you why.

The first reason is national sovereingty. Nations who accept the new regulations are signing over their power in health emergencies to an unelected international organization that could order lockdowns, travel restrictions or any other measures it seems fit. In fact it doesn’t even need to declare an emergency. Potential public health risks are enough to initiate actions. If we’re going to give the WHO that much power, we should at least invite a thorough public debate, especially since it’s an official treaty and bypasses the US senate, which plays a key role in ensuring international commitments receive proper democratic oversight. To make matters worse, the new regulations employ extremely broad language, that give the WHO unprecedented power. They require companies to establish systems of “risk communication” so that the WHO can implement unified public messaging globally. That opens the door for the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic.

We don’t want to see THAT kind of system institutionalized even further.

The agreement also contains global systems of health ID’s, vaccine passports, and a centralized medical database. It lays the groundwork for global surveillance of every human being.

Maybe if the WHO were an infallible authority, untainted by industry influence, we would consider accepting the new regulations. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic demonstrated otherwise. During COVID, the WHO failed to enforce, the International Health Regulations, that were already in place for generations. China withheld critical information about the outbreak for at least a month and faced no real consequences or criticisms from the WHO. As the 2024 Congressional Oversight Reports, “The WHO was misinformed, denied access to China and and was used as a cover for the Chinese Communist Party’s reckless action.” These and other atrocious make one thing clear, we must strengthen national and local autonomy, to hold global organizations in check and to restore a real balance of power.

Underneath all the beuorocratic language, what’s at stake here is a vision for our future. Are we going to be subjects to a technocratic control system that uses health risks and pandemic preparedness as a Trojan Horse to curtail basic democratic freedoms?

Do we want a future where every person, every movement, every transaction and every human body is under surveiliance at all times?

Now, I don’t want to be too alarmist, the new regulations aren’t in themselves medical totalitarianism. In fact, they were perhaps written with good intentions. But they are definitely a step in the wrong direction. That’s why we are rejecting the amendments, not only on behalf of our own citizens, but the whole world.

After all, America could simply ignore the WHO, but few other countries are as powerful as the United States. Even though many of these amendments are phrased to be non-binding, as a practical matter, it’s hard for many countries to resist them. Especially when they are dependent on the WHO’s funding and it’s partnerships. That’s why we’re taking leadership, to stop an agreement that’s bad for the entire world.

I want to be clear, in rejecting these amendments, President Trump and I are not rejecting international cooperation. We can cooperate with other nations without jepordizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereingty.

That’s my committment to you. That’s President Trump’s committment to you. Thank-you and God Bless you all and God Bless our country.