Duesberg said, “Everything single thing here is wrong. There’s no evidence, there’s plenty of reasons to doubt it. Every bit of data is wacky in some way. ALL of the conclusions are wrong”. Kary continues, “If there’s just one little thing that’s wrong, it would be easy to say, there is one little thing wrong here and people would deal with that a lot easier than…,

The entire AID’S establishment is absolutely guilty of some hideous sins and everybody on the planet has been fooled by a handful of greedy people who are without any scrupules and no brains”.

Kary said, “Mother, I’ve studied this really well and I’m telling you, there ain’t no epidemic mom. There isn’t an epidemic, there isn’t anything out there causing people to die, there’s not”.

Kary’s mom’s response, “No Kary, I read it everywhere I look”.

Kary’s response, “Mother, the entire medical establishment is wrong and I am right”.

Mom, “No, you can’t possibly be right Kary. They wouldn’t do that. They couldn’t possibly be wrong. Every radio station, every television station, everywhere you turn, there is somebody telling you that there is an epidemic of some organism that is fatal. So how can you come here and tell me that”?

Kary’s conclusion, “There are no old, wise men up there at the top of science”.

He didn’t see an epidemic during AIDS, I didn’t see a pandemic during Covid. Same playbook, different virus and “cure”…same actors.

December 28, 1944 – August 7, 2019

Kary Mullis died on August 7th 2019, from pneumonia. The 1993 Nobel Prize winner for Chemistry, who received the award for the invention of the Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), was 74 years old.

https://www.biotechniques.com/news/nobel-laureate-kary-mullis-dies-age-74/

I find the timing of his death strangely suspicious as he repetitively expressed PCR should not be used to diagnose disease.

God rest his soul,

Nurse Dee