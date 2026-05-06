John Waters and Neil Oliver, The Redistribution of Dignity
An interesting and enlightening discussion
Per John Waters,
It now seems to be an axiomatic thought that we’ve retroactively ordained that the only function of human beings was to create growth, productivity. And now that they are no longer needed for that, they are just employees. So we’re not anymore human denizens of the earth, we’re simply employees of the employers of the earth. And they have decided we’re surplus to requirements. And they are deciding what our redundancy package should be like.
They are the WEF, the FEW, gifting work or labor…the redistributing of dignity.
Nurse Dee
We’ve been through so many lies it’s easy to question everything. Let me bounce this off you.
Did you ever think AI is just another scam to steal trillions of dollars from the middle class. In 2025-2026 AI has created an unprecedented 45 new billionaires and certainly added cash, billions in cash, to the current ones. I mean look at the players pushing AI, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Steve Balmer, Larry Page, Sam Brin, and the list goes on. All trustworthy people with no political connections wouldn’t you say? Nothing to worry about with these pillars of society. And what’s their scary message about this, their new scam? The average middle class and upper middle class person is going to lose their career. Meanwhile the massive transfer of wealth continues to the elites while the middle class suffers, sound familiar? You can smell the million dollar contributions being sent to our traitor middle feeder politicians who must get their grift to allow the continuance of the sell out of their constituents.
I’m sure the government has its plans to send out to all of us subjects the computer printed 600 dollar checks to keep the masses down and silenced. Sure we get 600 while they get 60 billion again. Haven’t we all been through this recently? Can you say Covid, you’re all going to all die.
Doesn’t it seem we already have AI? Hell this carpenter could be a superstar song writer, or William Shakespeare, Tolstoy! I’m not saying this can’t grow, oh it will grow just like the Covid hoax grew. And if they want it to kill us it probably will kill us. Again they’re warning us, life as we know it is over. You’ll have to wear a mask the rest of your life. In the meantime the rich get richer and the middle class sinks into poverty. You will own nothing and be happy, the elites self proclaimed motto for us, their subjects. J.Goodrich
In Scotland it seems as if the estates want the tenant farmers put off the land. I have heard of a couple of instances in last couple of weeks. The estates changing the use of the land!? There must be government ( public money ) on offer or some thing?
Endangered Tenancies: In areas like the Scottish Borders, landowners are actively terminating long-term leases and moving to short-term contracts, making it difficult for families to remain, says the Scottish Tenant Farmers