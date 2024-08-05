JD Vance: Workers Refusing Vaccine Mandates Show Americans Still Have Some Fight Left In Us
Observations from a nurse
“I see the fact that so many workers are refusing these vaccine mandates as a good thing. It suggests there’s some fight in the American people. That they are not willing to accept these vaccine mandates and are pushing back against it.
That’s a GOOD THING at the end of the day.
“It wasn’t about public health, it wasn’t about protecting people, it was really about showing that they were virtuous and unfortunately, that’s continued.
Saw 2 people tonight downtown Olympia Washington, 85°, wearing their slave masks while walking.
Really? JD Vance’s company Narya Capital is an investor in Amplify Bio which is in partnership with RNAV8 Bio for creating more LETHAL mRNA vaccines!
https://greeknewsondemand.com/2024/07/16/257814/
JD Vance is nothing but a Deep State agent and the revelations about this just keep coming to light! Read first our article “Patriot” Trump chooses yet…ANOTHER DEEP STATE AGENT for VP! – JD Vance has ties to the CIA (Palantir), Bilderberg Group, an adrenochrome-producing company, Israel and more!
