Chapter 16 JAPANESE BIOMEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION DURING THE WORLD-WAR-II ERA

“Bacili pestis were injected into human bodies for observing the course of pathological changes.” This painting is part of an exhibit found in the Ping Fan Museum, Harbin, China. The hypodermic in the physician’s hand (forefront of the artwork) both literally and figuratively illustrates the breakdown of medical ethics in the biowarfare program in wartime Japan. Rather than using the hypodermic to treat disease, these physicians used it to initiate disease for the sole purpose of gaining information to further the use of disease as a weapon—the very antithesis of the medical profession.

Several plague tests were conducted by a number of BW units in 1940, 1941, and 1942. Exhibit 16-7 details the 1940 Ningbo pathogen test, the followon pathogen test conducted in 1941 on Chang Teh, and a comparable test in Congshan in 1942. Similar operations were conducted against cities, towns, and hamlets all over central China, and in Manchuria. Sometimes the target was attacked by airplanes. At other times, plague-infected rats were turned loose on a community. They mated with local rats, thus spreading the infectious material, and eventually causing a major plague eruption. A particularly insidious tactic was to send a team of Japanese doctors and their associates to a community. They would announce that plague had been discovered nearby, and that all residents must be inoculated against the dread disease. The people were not given an antiplague vaccine. Instead, plague germs were injected into the local citizens. This was a tactic employed by both Unit 100 and Unit 731 in Manchuria.15(pp96–99)