Japan Reports Unprecedented Death Spike Among Covid-Vaccinated

Frank Bergman

June 28, 2025 - 12:54 pm

A new Japanese study is sending shockwaves through the scientific community as an unprecedented spike in excess deaths continues to spiral out of control among citizens who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Leading scientists in Japan are raising urgent questions about the long-term effects of repeated Covid “vaccinations,” especially in vulnerable populations.

Dr. Atsushi Takahashi, a professor at Kibi International University, has released a chilling analysis linking Japan’s unprecedented surge in excess mortality since 2021 directly to the country’s aggressive Covid “booster” campaign.

The findings of Professor Takahashi’s study were published in the journal Research Square.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Yasuhiko Kamikubo of the Chiba Cancer Center Research Institute.

According to the study, repeated mRNA “vaccine” doses didn’t just fail to curb the pandemic, but they played a key role in driving a wave of avoidable deaths.

The mechanisms are complex but disturbing.

Takahashi points to “immune imprinting,” a phenomenon where the immune system keeps fixating on the original Wuhan strain targeted by early “vaccines.”

As a result, people’s bodies may have mounted inadequate defenses against the newer Omicron variants.

The study also highlights the risk of immune tolerance developing over time, which could suppress the body’s natural ability to fight viruses.

But the most alarming insight involves the spike protein itself.

Takahashi warns that unneutralized spike protein produced by the mRNA vaccines is causing widespread harm, especially in the elderly.

The spike, left circulating in the body, is believed to trigger inflammation, vascular damage, and other complications.

In Japan’s rural regions, where medical infrastructure is limited and “vaccine” injury surveillance is minimal, these complications have reportedly led to a marked rise in mortality.

Even more disturbing is that the spike in deaths closely tracks with “vaccine” rollout phases.