Japan Reports Unprecedented Death Spike Among Covid-Vaccinated
Frank Bergman
June 28, 2025 - 12:54 pm
A new Japanese study is sending shockwaves through the scientific community as an unprecedented spike in excess deaths continues to spiral out of control among citizens who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
Leading scientists in Japan are raising urgent questions about the long-term effects of repeated Covid “vaccinations,” especially in vulnerable populations.
Dr. Atsushi Takahashi, a professor at Kibi International University, has released a chilling analysis linking Japan’s unprecedented surge in excess mortality since 2021 directly to the country’s aggressive Covid “booster” campaign.
The findings of Professor Takahashi’s study were published in the journal Research Square.
The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Yasuhiko Kamikubo of the Chiba Cancer Center Research Institute.
According to the study, repeated mRNA “vaccine” doses didn’t just fail to curb the pandemic, but they played a key role in driving a wave of avoidable deaths.
The mechanisms are complex but disturbing.
Takahashi points to “immune imprinting,” a phenomenon where the immune system keeps fixating on the original Wuhan strain targeted by early “vaccines.”
As a result, people’s bodies may have mounted inadequate defenses against the newer Omicron variants.
The study also highlights the risk of immune tolerance developing over time, which could suppress the body’s natural ability to fight viruses.
But the most alarming insight involves the spike protein itself.
Takahashi warns that unneutralized spike protein produced by the mRNA vaccines is causing widespread harm, especially in the elderly.
The spike, left circulating in the body, is believed to trigger inflammation, vascular damage, and other complications.
In Japan’s rural regions, where medical infrastructure is limited and “vaccine” injury surveillance is minimal, these complications have reportedly led to a marked rise in mortality.
Even more disturbing is that the spike in deaths closely tracks with “vaccine” rollout phases.
https://slaynews.com/news/japan-reports-unprecedented-death-spike-among-covid-vaccinated/
Below is CDC death data taken from their own site plotted on a simple graph.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
This news along with what’s been discovered in Czech Republic, New Zealand, Yale’s study and a lot more would be ample findings to pull this poison off the market and launch a massive criminal investigation if we were living in a sane and compassionate world. But it appears that all of these shenanigans - the brainwashing of the media, the corrupt bribery which saw billions maybe even trillions being handed over to murderers and liars, all of these mandates and other such nonsense - has led to a new breed of mankind. For lack of a better term, let’s just call it homo stupidus.
In the end of the 1700s the first vaccine came into being...and it was for smallpox. It was promoted by the English government. However, it was not too effective. In one case it wiped out 90% of the people in the town of Leicester, England, before the government stopped it. but doctors had nothing else to offer. However, it skipped over the ocean to be used in America, until it was ended around the 1970s. The advent of better sanitation and nutrition were responsible for the drop in childhood diseases...not vaccines. However, vaccine makers took credit for the drop. People have to intelligently question how injecting toxic elements, such s, aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, fluoride, polysorbte 80, animal viruses, animal cells, etc. directly into the bloodstream will create a stronger immune system? I was a young ignorant mother in the 1950s who did not know what ingredients were in the shots my young child received, but after he had them he screamed for 16 hours and ran a temperature of 106 degrees...The doctor said that this was normal...it showed that the vaccine was working. At this time, i did know what ingredients were in the shots. However, I did know aluminum and mercury caused brain damage...and formaldehyde was embalming fluid. If I had known they were in these shots...I would never have permitted my son to have them. Would other parents go along with doctors, if they knew what toxic ingredients were in these shots? I came across Dr. Tim O'Shea's book...Vaccination is NOT Immunization about 15 years ago...and was shocked, when I saw all the items listed, which were in the childhood vaccines that American children had to receive in order to go to public school. The ingredients in the CV-19 vax are even more deadly...and people who think that they are protected by getting them...are very misinformed. The only thing which creates health and a stronger immune system... natural unprocessed organic foods grown without pesticides and a healthy lifestyle...just like Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine proclaimed 2400 years ago. His information brought about cures.