Finally, Japan published the truth!

March 2026

The Japanese Society for Vaccinology PaperCOVID-19 vaccination during or just prior to pregnancy and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy In this matched cohort study, we compared self-reported HDP diagnoses among pregnancy registry participants who received a COVID-19 vaccine just prior to or during pregnancy to those of a matched, unvaccinated cohort. We found a 24% higher risk of reporting HDP, defined as high blood pressure that started during this pregnancy or pre-eclampsia, in the registry cohort. Risk did not differ by vaccine manufacturer or gestational age at time of vaccination. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X26000769

This is EXACTLY what I have been observing at the hospital. The mothers who received the Covid “vaccine” are more likely to experience pre-eclampsia resulting in a post partum hemorrhage, emergency C/Section and/or baby being admitted to the NICU.

I suspect the percentages are higher.

While our shameful media remains SILENT…

Thank-you Dr. Fauci!

Nurse Dee