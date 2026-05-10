Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
18h

Hi Dee.

If I am not mistaken, that excerpt is from the research project led by Dr. Fujisawa.

Still working on the translation for the English version of Ohnishi's documentary... planned deadlines for decisions on narration and subtitles during the week of the 18th of this month, and for recording in the studio during the week of the 25th.

I've asked Ohnishi to allow like-minded buddy Robert Jefferson to do the voice acting for Ohnishi's part. Robert used to be an international correspondent for one of the big mainstream media networks ... (great, late-night FM jazz station voice 😎) ... and he has tentatively accepted. Still haven't decided on who will fill in for the female narrator.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qm24BD-rCfw&t=26s)

If all goes according to plan, the documentary will make its international debut in France next month, Ohnishi will probably accept Del Bigtree's interview offer, and things will start popping up here and there on Substack.

Will definitely keep you included in the loop.

Cheers from Japan!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Dee Dee and others
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
13h

Good stuff, Dee. Thank you for your persistent reportage of truth.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture