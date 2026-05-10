Japan publishes the Truth-HTN and the Covid "Vaccine"
Observations from a nurse
Finally, Japan published the truth!
March 2026
The Japanese Society for Vaccinology PaperCOVID-19 vaccination during or just prior to pregnancy and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy
In this matched cohort study, we compared self-reported HDP diagnoses among pregnancy registry participants who received a COVID-19 vaccine just prior to or during pregnancy to those of a matched, unvaccinated cohort. We found a 24% higher risk of reporting HDP, defined as high blood pressure that started during this pregnancy or pre-eclampsia, in the registry cohort. Risk did not differ by vaccine manufacturer or gestational age at time of vaccination.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X26000769
This is EXACTLY what I have been observing at the hospital. The mothers who received the Covid “vaccine” are more likely to experience pre-eclampsia resulting in a post partum hemorrhage, emergency C/Section and/or baby being admitted to the NICU.
I suspect the percentages are higher.
While our shameful media remains SILENT…
Thank-you Dr. Fauci!
Nurse Dee
Hi Dee.
If I am not mistaken, that excerpt is from the research project led by Dr. Fujisawa.
Still working on the translation for the English version of Ohnishi's documentary... planned deadlines for decisions on narration and subtitles during the week of the 18th of this month, and for recording in the studio during the week of the 25th.
I've asked Ohnishi to allow like-minded buddy Robert Jefferson to do the voice acting for Ohnishi's part. Robert used to be an international correspondent for one of the big mainstream media networks ... (great, late-night FM jazz station voice 😎) ... and he has tentatively accepted. Still haven't decided on who will fill in for the female narrator.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qm24BD-rCfw&t=26s)
If all goes according to plan, the documentary will make its international debut in France next month, Ohnishi will probably accept Del Bigtree's interview offer, and things will start popping up here and there on Substack.
Will definitely keep you included in the loop.
Cheers from Japan!
Good stuff, Dee. Thank you for your persistent reportage of truth.