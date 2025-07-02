Japan Ends Mandatory Child ‘Vaccines,’ Sudden Infant Deaths ‘Disappear’

June 27, 2025 - 12:55 pm

A leading American physician has issued an alarming wake-up call to Western nations by warning that Japan’s sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) crisis “disappeared” as soon as the government ended the country’s mandatory “vaccine” schedule.

According to Dr. Pierre Kory, “neonatal mortality decreased” when the government stopped mandating “vaccines” for children under two.

Dr. Kory is the former Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Center at the University of Wisconsin.

Kory, a specialist in medicine and pulmonary and critical care, is also the president and chief medical officer of the Front Line Critical Care Alliance.

During an interview with CHD, Kory linked the practice of vaccinating babies in Western countries to surging SIDS cases.

“This actually happened in Japan,” Kory began.

“I think this is really interesting because you look at how these two countries [America & Japan] behave toward vaccines and vaccine safety, and Japan has done, really, some actions which are not followed by a lot of other Western, advanced health economies.

“But when they noticed this rash of deaths in the 70s, they saw – what they did is they raised the age of vaccination to two years old.

“Guess what happened when they did that?” Kory asked.

“You know, so you have a country who noticed the signal, did something about it, and actually solved the problem.

“Neonatal mortality decreased,” he asserted.

Sudden infant deaths were surging in Japan during the 1970s, and continued through the 80s and 90s.

In 1994, the Japanese government changed vaccination laws to make child “vaccines” optional instead of mandatory.

Shortly after the change was made, infant deaths plunged.

The warning from Kory comes amid growing concerns regarding the emerging links between “vaccines” and SIDS.

As Slay News recently reported, a leading pediatrician has also been sounding the alarm about childhood vaccinations.

Dr. Paul Thomas is warning that children “are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself.”

Thomas recently went on the record to warn the public that vaccines cause the vast majority of sudden deaths in young children and babies.

After witnessing an alarming surge in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), Dr. Thomas has blown the whistle on the cause of this chilling spike in mortality.

During an interview with CHD.TV, Thomas revealed that a staggering 97% of all sudden infant deaths happen within ten days of the child being vaccinated.

He notes that the remaining 3% of sudden infant deaths happen between 10 and 20 days after vaccination.

Many would argue that these findings show that vaccines caused 100% of SIDS cases.

“SIDS is sudden infant death syndrome,” Thomas explains.

“There are six datasets studies that looked at SIDS when that infant died relative to when they got a vaccine.

“In one dataset, 97% were in the first ten days after the vaccine.

“Only 3% were in the subsequent ten days,” he notes.

“For the six other studies, a couple of them showed that fifty percent of the deaths happened in the first week.

“But 75 to about 90% of those deaths are happening in the first week after vaccines in all these studies.

“So, it’s real clear,” Thomas continues.

“ You get a vaccine, your infant dies .

“We’ve known this for decades.

“The countries that have the most infant vaccines have the highest infant mortality.”

Top Pediatrician: Vaccines Cause 97% of Sudden Infant Deaths

“The more we vaccinate, the sicker our kids are,” Thomas concluded.

