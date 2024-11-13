Share this postIs Anyone Still Taking the Covid Shot?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIs Anyone Still Taking the Covid Shot?Observations Dee DeeNov 13, 202444Share this postIs Anyone Still Taking the Covid Shot?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther606ShareI only know ONE person who continues taking them…my mother.Please share if you know anyone too.Subscribe44Share this postIs Anyone Still Taking the Covid Shot?dee746.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther606SharePrevious
Do you think they are now giving saline?
Honestly, I don't ask anymore.
Some have seen the light, others not so much.
I only convinced 2 people to entirely avoid any vaccines (flu shots included).
Funny how it never comes up in conversation anymore...