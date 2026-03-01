Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Metta's avatar
Metta
1h

Horrifying on every level. And not just the hemorrhaging . . .

Have these infants also been needing oxygen *in utero*?

> If so, for how long?!

Reply
Share
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

20,000,000 to 1 the issues are jab related. If You have the time, I do recommend watching this presentation by Jamie Andrews:

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tom-nelson

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Dee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture