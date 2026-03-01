I’ve been observing an increase in postpartum hemorrhages related to retained placenta, even in C-Sections.

No one is asking “WHY” …

I have been thinking perhaps the OB MD’s are just overwhelmed and as a result, tugging on the placenta a little too hard. But that doesn’t explain fragments from C-Sections.

I also have been wondering if there is a connection between preeclampsia, retained placenta and postpartum hemorrhages.

There is a connection between Preeclampsia and Postpartum Hemorrhages:

Preeclampsia as a Risk Factor for Postpartum Hemorrhage: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1701216325004037

Of-course there have been numerous “published studies” claiming a connection between having the disease, Covid-19, and preeclampsia.

What the Research Tells Us The INTERCOVID study was a large research study completed in October 2020 of 2,130 pregnant women in 18 countries. The study enrolled pregnant women who had and didn’t have COVID and followed them to see how they did, rather than just looking back at an old database. That study found that pregnant individuals with COVID-19 had an almost two-fold higher risk of preeclampsia, as well as other adverse outcomes including maternal mortality, severe infection, and preterm birth compared to pregnant individuals without COVID-19.

https://www.preeclampsia.org/covid-19

I don’t know anyone who got the jab who didn’t “catch” Covid, so excuse me when I “question the science”. Were these women who got Covid also the group who received the jabs? Nothing was mentioned in the study about the vaccination status…

There were also conflicts of interest reported with The INTERCOVID study:

Conflict of interest statement Conflict of Interest Disclosures: Dr Gunier reported grants from Oxford University during the conduct of the study. Dr Sentilhes reported personal, lecture, and consulting fees from Ferring Pharmaceutical and personal and lecture fees from Bayer outside the submitted work. Dr Papageorghiou reported grants from National Institute for Health Research Biomedical Research Centre and other support from Intelligent Ultrasound as director outside the submitted work. No other disclosures were reported.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33885740/

With so many babies needing oxygen after delivery and going to the NICU, perhaps the Covid shots are interfering with normal, placental growth effecting blood flow, leading to an unnatural, placental expulsion.

I’m just speculating because the science doesn’t correlate with reality.

Please share your thoughts…

Signed just a nurse,

Dee Dee