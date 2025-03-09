"In a million years, I would not take a flu shot" HHS Director RFK Jr.
Observations from a nurse
HHS Direct RFK Jr. said:
In a million years, I would not take the flu shot and I’ll tell you why. This is what Cochrane and BMJ have found. People who take the flu shot are 4.4X more likely to get a non-flu infection. The flu shot gives you pathogenic priming. It injuries your immune system so you are more likely to get a non-flu viral, upper respiratory infection . The pentagon published a study in Jan this year, in which they said, “The flu shot not only primes you for flu, it primes you for coronavirus”. They had a placebo group and vaccine group, they found the people who got the flu shot were 36% more likely to get the Coronavirus and that’s not a lone study. We found 6 other major studies that said the same thing.
Took a flu shot once—swine flu—got a different flu and ended up in the hospital. A new experience for me at 18 years of age. So was the 104 degree fever. My boyfriend didn’t get a sniffle. I learn from my mistakes.
Useless nonsense they "mandated" in order to make money and keep people sick. Schools make kids have it too. After they get ungodly amounts of other useless injections.