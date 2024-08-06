These interactions occurred within 5 minutes of each other last week. When Nurse Lucy announced she had Covid and coughed all over the nurse’s station, I heard someone asked, “Aren’t you worried you might get it?” My response, “NOT AT ALL”.
On the other hand, the doctor is playing The “SAFE” CARD. This is her way of communicating, “I believe in Covid”. She most likely has convinced herself “COVID IS REAL”, since she gives those jabs to pregnant mothers and makes rounds at the hospital. Unsure how she justifies all the hypertension, preeclampsia, and NICU preterm babies…
She probably blames Covid…
"If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it just may be a duck".
Doctor Quack is a poisoner.
Yes. It is a cult ! a covid cult, a virus cult and a needle cult, sometimes all in one.