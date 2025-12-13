This mom received three Covid shots (2 in 2021 and 1 in 2022). She also was given both RSV and Tdap during her third trimester. Her pre-existing condition was Gestational Hypertension (High Blood Pressure during pregnancy). Immediately following delivery she begins hemorrhaging and a Code White was called, then she was transferred to the ICU. Fortunately, after 4 units of blood, 1 unit of platelets, 1 u cryto, TXA, methergine, cytotec, pitocin, Jayda placement, D&C, and a uterine artery embolization, she stabilized. Her baby went to the NICU and is doing fine.

Is this yet another “unrelated” coincidence…because no one is saying a word.

Word

Nurse Dee