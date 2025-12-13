ICU/NICU Admission
Observations from a nurse
This mom received three Covid shots (2 in 2021 and 1 in 2022). She also was given both RSV and Tdap during her third trimester. Her pre-existing condition was Gestational Hypertension (High Blood Pressure during pregnancy). Immediately following delivery she begins hemorrhaging and a Code White was called, then she was transferred to the ICU. Fortunately, after 4 units of blood, 1 unit of platelets, 1 u cryto, TXA, methergine, cytotec, pitocin, Jayda placement, D&C, and a uterine artery embolization, she stabilized. Her baby went to the NICU and is doing fine.
Is this yet another “unrelated” coincidence…because no one is saying a word.
Word
Nurse Dee
Nurse Dee thanks for all that you do. I know how difficult it’s been for a nurse to tell the truth these days, and you do it without hesitation. I’m a new reader of your sub stack and just subscribed. Thank You for your honesty and selflessness,
It’s such an incredibly evil thing what all of these people did to us, profiting off bringing hell to this earth. They hurt the very best among us, it’s heartbreaking.
People everyday pray and ask for family or friends to be helped maybe with an illness, an addiction, financially, or maybe a success in career, a life’s challenge. If we expect our prayers to be answered, or a miracle to heal a loved one, it’s often up to us to answer the prayers of someone else.
Miracles do happen. Everyday people get healed, they get sober, the right person comes into their life, they get a job they’ve been praying for.
For years my wife has participated in a team of people that transplant kidneys and livers into sick children. Part of this amazing process starts with a donor. Sometimes this miracle comes from a tragic loss of a child. The organ is taken with a procedure called a procurement. Then the organ is brought and transplanted into a sick child. So many times from a devastating loss, a new healthy life is created. My wife once told me of all the operations she has done over almost 40 years, there’s nothing as satisfying as watching a dead grey kidney or liver be connected to a child and when the clamps are removed, the organ slowly becomes pink. The awesome feeling she said that gets a sick child that was destined to die a second chance to have a long fulfilled life is a true miracle. Thank God for all of these amazing angels!
Miracles happen around us everyday. Many times God uses ordinary people to create them. When people need help, motivation or a kind word, its many times is up to us, regular people, our hands, to create these acts. They say if you create a miracle in someone’s life, even an act of kindness, you are much more likely to see a miracle or a prayer answered in your own life. It’s completely up to us. Thanks to all the people that helped me through my dark times. J.Goodrich
20,000 to 1 it was the jabs o' toxins.