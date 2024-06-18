People are waking up and speaking the words…I always suspected more knew than “let on”. This nurse shared her thoughts with me today.
I haven’t heard the Docs mutter a word and suspect I won’t. Their admission of guilt equals liability, since they pushed the jabs for profit. Every day they round at the hospital, the results of their actions speak for themselves.
I don’t know how they sleep at night…
I think so too
I work with vascular surgeons and have yet to hear a peep about treating younger patients with AAA's and aortic dissections. I SEE it, so they must see it! I listened to Tucker Carlson today and he said something like why wouldn't people speak the truth? What exactly are they afraid of? If they spoke up from the beginning we wouldn't be in this mess!!! I'm sick of this nonsense.