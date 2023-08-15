These were things that were said to me. “You are dirty” hurt the worst, as it came from a coworker with an advanced degree in nursing. How preposterous! All the while, the vaccinated got sick over and over again!

We’re hearing the denial of accountability excuses from Pfizer and the FDA claiming no one was forced to take the shots. I beg to differ. Excluding being held down and physically jabbed, everything was fair game. We were offered bribes, threatened, inundated with messages, and denied informed choice.

The emergency is over and yet, these human right violations continue.

The concept of informed choice consists of four basic parts:

Benefits (first we were told the “vaccine” would prevent Covid, then changed to keep you out of the hospital). Risks (none, safe&effective). Alternative therapies (MD/NP’s were threatened with having their license removed if alternatives were prescribed). No Coercion (bribes were offered and threats given).

All four principals were VIOLATED!

Perhaps next time someone claims, no one was forced, a presentation of bribes, threats, and negative messages, including job loss and being thrown into a concentration camp can be submitted as evidence.

On top of everything, I never saw a pandemic!