Hydroxychloroquine is NOT Clorox
Observations from a nurse
I heard this the other day from an elderly woman who took 7 Covid shots. I quickly realized how the media purposely misconstrued taking the medication, Hydroxychloroquine, for drinking a dangerous chemical, Clorox.
We must hold the media responsible for spreading this level of ignorance to the non-medical community of Biden supporters.
I honestly didn’t know what to say…
Nurse Dee
And she believed that shit? 7 shot roulette.
"Clorox" was a mischaracterization of chlorine dioxide.