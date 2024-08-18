Remember when…

The government blocked orders for Hydroxychloroquine to be filled at the local pharmacy?

During Covid, I met an NP who made it her mission to sign medical exemption forms and prescribe Hydroxychloroquine-cash only.

Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now.” Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-malaria-donald-trump-ap-top-news-politics-0fbe485717c9a74e6d6c48aee7d208ae

I wonder how many lives could have been saved if our government had made Hydroxychloroquine available as early treatment instead of pushing deadly shots…