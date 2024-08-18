Remember when…
The government blocked orders for Hydroxychloroquine to be filled at the local pharmacy?
During Covid, I met an NP who made it her mission to sign medical exemption forms and prescribe Hydroxychloroquine-cash only.
Trump told reporters he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now.” Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure or prophylaxis for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-malaria-donald-trump-ap-top-news-politics-0fbe485717c9a74e6d6c48aee7d208ae
I wonder how many lives could have been saved if our government had made Hydroxychloroquine available as early treatment instead of pushing deadly shots…
Depopulation has been, and continues to be, a priority for the globalists.
in the beginning he sure did give good advice. But then he changed around, probably under pressure of the handlers, who did not like him to help people. I read afterwards, that the govt had bought up all the ivermectin available so it could not be used, not even for people that had used it for years (I think it was for Lupus). the govt should be forbidden to mix itself in people's health care. That means, no patents for the govt, no cash whenever vaxxes are given, no vaxx' obligations, and all companies equal for the law - you make a bad product, you pay. No exceptions!