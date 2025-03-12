A man who moved to Norway in 2019 said he felt completely abandoned by Australia when he was locked out from returning.

A woman was separated from her terminally ill mother for 14 days in quarantine when flying into Australia during Covid, by the time she got out, she only had 6 days to say goodbye.

A pregnant woman felt pressured to take the vaccine under the threat of job termination. After vaccination she suffered a stillbirth at 17 weeks. The hospital wouldn’t allow the father to enter the hospital while the woman was left to grieve her dead baby alone.