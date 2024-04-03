https://milkbank.rmchildren.org/wp-content/uploads/MMB_MilkVsFormula_Poster_090121.pdf

Microbial antigen in human milk: a natural vaccine?

Human milk is known to be the most potent way to prevent respiratory and gastro-intestinal infections4. This major impact is attributed to its high content in a wide array of anti-infective compounds such as maternal antibodies, lactoferrin and human milk oligosaccharides. These factors provide invaluable help for the developing immune system and can kill pathogens, inhibit their proliferation or prevent invasion of the mucosa of the breastfed child4.

The most striking observations of breast milk actively stimulating antigen-specific immune defenses are related to maternal HIV infection (reviewed in4). More than 80% of children that are breastfed by HIV-positive mothers do not acquire HIV, despite ingesting HIV daily for several months to years.