https://milkbank.rmchildren.org/wp-content/uploads/MMB_MilkVsFormula_Poster_090121.pdf
https://www.uchealth.com/en/media-room/covid-19/a-comprehensive-list-of-all-covid-19-vaccine-ingredients
Microbial antigen in human milk: a natural vaccine?
Human milk is known to be the most potent way to prevent respiratory and gastro-intestinal infections4. This major impact is attributed to its high content in a wide array of anti-infective compounds such as maternal antibodies, lactoferrin and human milk oligosaccharides. These factors provide invaluable help for the developing immune system and can kill pathogens, inhibit their proliferation or prevent invasion of the mucosa of the breastfed child4.
The most striking observations of breast milk actively stimulating antigen-specific immune defenses are related to maternal HIV infection (reviewed in4). More than 80% of children that are breastfed by HIV-positive mothers do not acquire HIV, despite ingesting HIV daily for several months to years.
More recently, a study demonstrated development of mucosal immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in newborns breastfed by SARS-CoV-2 infected mothers, without any sign of infection in the offspring5
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41385-022-00561-4
Breastmilk contains natural antimicrobial properties used by the immune system to identify and neutralize foreign objects, such as bacteria and viruses.
DESPITE THE MIRACULOUS PROPERTIES OF BREASTMILK OBSERVED IN THE STUDY…
CDC Recommends COVID-19 Vaccines for Young Children
Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them from COVID-19. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/s0618-children-vaccine.html
If the baby is receiving breastmilk, it begs the question, why is a man-made experimental, vaccine even necessary?
How long should a mother breastfeed?
The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans [PDF-30.6MB] recommend that infants be exclusively breastfed for about the first 6 months, and then continuing breastfeeding while introducing appropriate complementary foods until your child is 12 months old or older.
https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/faq/index.htm#howlong
That’s 6-12 months of a natural vaccine!
Why not consider extending breastmilk as a therapeutic option for a variety of diseases? Breastmilk provides the ultimate, immune protection; brought to you and perfected by Mother Nature, who’s been a trusted source for millions of years. No adverse effects and stem cells included.
In comparison, the man-made vaccine includes but is not limited to: mRNA, lipids, cholesterol, salts and sugar. Adverse side effects UNKNOWN due to the experimental nature of mRNA injections containing unspecified ingredients.
Breastmilk, a natural vaccine. Liquid gold for the body, heart and soul.
All we need is provided by Mother Nature.
So true. God gave mothers a perfect opportunity to feed and protect their infants.