These are my observations of how the “vaccine” injured were treated by our medical system.
It doesn’t take an expensive study to determine why trust in healthcare is gone and everyone is quitting…
When in doubt, blame the patient…there is no help because it’s in your head.
No posts
Hopefully this unconscionable behavior will lead to the demise of allopathy. Among other things!
Thanks for your insights
DeeDee! 🙏💖
I hate this typical comment from people who live and work in the government and security/defense contracting conglomerate: "Well, no one I know was injured by the vaccines." Because 1) it was made easy to cheat on the vaccination cards, and 2) TPTB made sure that certain zip codes and vaccination sites were getting the saline shots. My retort, when I bother, is that they could do a simple search in the beg-for-help websites go-fund-me and give-send-go and see hundreds or thousands of people who were injured. How these people can ignore athletes falling down dead, is beyond me. Pretty good support for the mass psychosis theory.