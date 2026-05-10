How Mass Mind Control Works (Cathy O'Brien)
Observations
The formula for mind control is the same whether it is an individual, a nation, a classroom, military, or the world; and trauma is at the bases of it. The formula for mind control is a scientific formula that was imported into the US in the wake of WW II, when we imported the Nazi and fascist scientists into the US through Project Paperclip.
Anyone can research that for themselves. With these scientists came the formula for mind control. It was found in Hitler/Himmler research. There is no trauma more horrific on the human mind than sexual abuse of a child prior to age 5, while the brain is still forming. When we understand that one thing, we understand that pedophilia is a mind control agenda. There is a globalist agenda in place to dumb down the population into compliance and align us with artificial intelligence. In order to be aligned with artificial intelligence, we’d have to be dumbed down, because WE HAVE WISDOM. We’re brilliant otherwise. And that is ultimately what the plan is…
A brilliant mind demonstrating the power of love and that healing is possible; something “they” cannot comprehend.
Nurse Dee
The only mind control that works is is that of a loving mother :-D.
Happy Mothers Day to all!
Indeed! And I do ponder why, given the satanic ritual abuse the man who married My mother's sister caused Me to endure (for more see the article attached) did not make of Me such a submissive. I think it has to do with the fact that, unlike most, I began recording memories the day I learned to walk, just past 1 year old.
So I already had a solid sense of Self.
Our Children Are Not Kids! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/our-children-are-not-kids