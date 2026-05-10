The formula for mind control is the same whether it is an individual, a nation, a classroom, military, or the world; and trauma is at the bases of it. The formula for mind control is a scientific formula that was imported into the US in the wake of WW II, when we imported the Nazi and fascist scientists into the US through Project Paperclip.

Anyone can research that for themselves. With these scientists came the formula for mind control. It was found in Hitler/Himmler research. There is no trauma more horrific on the human mind than sexual abuse of a child prior to age 5, while the brain is still forming. When we understand that one thing, we understand that pedophilia is a mind control agenda. There is a globalist agenda in place to dumb down the population into compliance and align us with artificial intelligence. In order to be aligned with artificial intelligence, we’d have to be dumbed down, because WE HAVE WISDOM. We’re brilliant otherwise. And that is ultimately what the plan is…