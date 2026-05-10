Dee’s Substack

Dee’s Substack

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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
10h

The only mind control that works is is that of a loving mother :-D.

Happy Mothers Day to all!

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

Indeed! And I do ponder why, given the satanic ritual abuse the man who married My mother's sister caused Me to endure (for more see the article attached) did not make of Me such a submissive. I think it has to do with the fact that, unlike most, I began recording memories the day I learned to walk, just past 1 year old.

So I already had a solid sense of Self.

Our Children Are Not Kids! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/our-children-are-not-kids

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