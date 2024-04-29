When I started nursing (over 20 years ago), people receiving care were treated with compassion and called PATIENTS . As we progressed into the modern era, patients became the new “customers” and were referred to as CLIENTS .

Now it appears, sick people are CRIMINALS …

This greeting stands at the hospital entrance, welcoming those seeking services. Additional posters can be found throughout, in case you may forget .

The signage appeared about 6 months ago with no explanation, like “everything Covid”.

The message appears twofold. One, staff are safe and two, a threat…for anyone who misbehaves .