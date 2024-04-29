When I started nursing (over 20 years ago), people receiving care were treated with compassion and called PATIENTS. As we progressed into the modern era, patients became the new “customers” and were referred to as CLIENTS.
Now it appears, sick people are CRIMINALS…
This greeting stands at the hospital entrance, welcoming those seeking services. Additional posters can be found throughout, in case you may forget.
The signage appeared about 6 months ago with no explanation, like “everything Covid”.
The message appears twofold. One, staff are safe and two, a threat…for anyone who misbehaves.
Welcome to your Hospital Industrial Complex, where “every patient deserves the best healing environment” and “no one should EVER fear for their safety”…
Sub&Support, Thank-you! Nurse Dee
we may also lock you in your room, strap you to your bed, take a test unbeknownst to you and declare you covid positive, in case we may put you on a ventilator and then declare you dead, which will give us 40 000 bucks.. but by that time you will be dead and you nor your family will know this....
stay out of these murderous places people !
I think we are seeing more incidents of violence in hospital waiting areas, certainly in hospitals in inner city areas, and elsewhere. Just last week I heard from people who work at public office building sites both in rural and urban areas, and they are facing real concerns about street crimes and violent acts impacting the workplace. A lot of this comes from cutting back on policing, while there’s also a rising crime issue occurring with people who are on opioids in my city. I don’t think this signage is necessarily a bad thing, but seriously, if a criminally minded person is lurking around in hospital areas I doubt if they will care about signage if they are intent on looking for trouble. Shouldn’t hospitals simply plan to beef up security? I notice they are doing so with locked access to many wards etc., when I have visited people in hospital recently.